Duchess Kate Wore $85 Heels From A Canadian Company To Wimbledon

Everyone gushed over Duchess Kate’s dress at Wimbledon on Sunday (July 14), and of course, it was gorgeous. And the blue crepe Emilia Wickstead number was perfectly complemented by Prince William’s matching baby blue shirt and cornflower blue tie.

But the company behind Kate’s choice of heels was nearly missed—it turns out she had a little bit of Canada with her at the tennis championships.

The Duchess of Cambridge was sporting ALDO Nicholes heels at the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, and she had them on while handing the championship trophy to Djokovic and the runner-up plate to Federer.

The shoes are suede block heels with an ankle strap, and Kate was wearing them in the “bone” colour. They retail for $85 on ALDO’s website and you can also pick them up at your local ALDO store (while they’re still in stock—anything Kate wears is known to sell out).

Kate is known for her love of Canadian designers—one of her go-to brands includes Erdem, which she wore on her first royal tour of Canada in 2011. Just this past May, she also wore an Erdem dress at the opening of her Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. The duchess is also well known for her love of Sentaler, which she wore when she and William were in the Yukon in 2016. Both Erdem and Sentaler are also loved by Duchess Meghan.