Kate Goes For Bright Green In An Erdem Coat With Prince William At Kew Gardens

Duchess Kate stepped out in a gorgeous green coat by Canadian designer Erdem when she and Prince William visited London’s Kew Gardens on Oct. 13.

The Duchess of Cambridge was clad in a very appropriate look when she arrived with her husband at a special engagement as part of the Generation Earthshot initiative. The couple met with children to hear about ideas they have to deal with climate change and help save the planet, and Kate was dressed the part!

The mom of three’s jacket featured a Peter Pan collar. She paired the elegant outerwear with a matching green top, black heels and dark trousers.

Green is a colour Kate wears often, and it definitely suits her! We’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge in a number of bold green looks in recent memory, including a blazer she wore while visiting Scotland with William in May, in Ireland in 2020 just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic and, of course, in a breathtaking Jenny Packham gown while the couple were in Pakistan in 2019.

On Oct. 13, the Cambridges joined London Mayor Sadiq Khan, two-time British Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover and explorer and TV presenter Steve Backshall as they met with students from The Heathlands School.

Generation Earthshot educates young people about climate change and the challenges facing our planet, and encourages them to come up with unique solutions to our problems. Kate looked very enthralled by what the students showed her and William, and was pictured getting very involved in a brainstorming session and listening intently as they explained their creations to her.

We’ll next see the Cambridges at the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards when they’re handed out on Oct. 17 at London’s Alexandra Palace. The star-studded ceremony will feature performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and many others. Presenters include Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah.

Five of 15 finalists will be named the first-ever winners of the Earthshot Prize during the event. The winners’ evidence-based solutions make the most progress towards the program’s highlighted goals. The winners will each receive £1 million (approximately $1.7 million) for their solutions.

William launched the Earthshot Prize in December 2019. It is described as “the most prestigious environmental project in history” and wants evidence-based solutions to help fix the emergencies facing the natural world.

Following the first prize in London this weekend, Earthshot Prizes will be handed out to five Earthshots every year until 2030. The hope is the winners’ work will provide at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest problems by the end of the decade.