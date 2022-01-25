Every Piece From The New Joe Fresh x Sasha Exeter Activewear Collection

See the entire women's line ahead of its launch on January 27.

Following the success of their last collab, Joe Fresh has once again teamed up with Canadian influencer and entrepreneur Sasha Exeter to create a capsule collection of activewear and loungewear. This time around, the limited-edition drop includes pieces for women, men and children.

For Exeter, a former competitive tennis player, it was important to create a collection that resonated with her community. She asked for input from her followers while creating the line, and the result is 20 stylish, functional and affordable pieces that will take the whole family from the gym to playdates to brunch. Sizing ranges from XS to 3X for all women’s styles, and some items were made using recycled materials.

The collection will be available online and in select stores on January 27. Below, we’ve rounded up every piece from the women’s line. Ready, set, shop!

Need support? This sports bra, which is available in four colours, has you covered.

Sports bra, $24, joefresh.com

These crossover-waist leggings, which are also available in a pretty sage hue, will add a pop of colour to your routine.

Leggings, $34, joefresh.com

Eye-catching white details add a chic twist to this long-sleeve crop top.

Crop top, $29, joefresh.com

We love the chic white stripes on this racer legging.

Leggings, $34, joefresh.com

Bold and practical, this one-piece bodysuit is perfect for inversion-intensive workouts like yoga and pilates.

Catsuit, $44, joefresh.com

This zip-up fleece will keep you cozy through all your outdoor gym sessions.

Fleece, $44, joefresh.com

The fleece also comes in an elegant black-and-white design.

Fleece, $44, joefresh.com

Also available in pink, this oversized pullover is perfect for post-workout brunches.

Pullover, $34, joefresh.com

Lightweight and stylish, this tank top comes in a variety of colours, including pink, black and black-and-white.

Tank, $19, joefresh.com

Comfy and versatile, these joggers are ideal for people on the go. They also come in black.

Joggers, $30, joefresh.com