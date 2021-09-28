Every Piece From The New Joe Fresh x Jillian Harris Fall Collection

After two highly coveted collabs (a pink cropped puffer in 2019 and a leopard-print knee-length jacket in 2020), Canadian retailer Joe Fresh teamed up with B.C.-based lifestyle influencer and former Bachelorette star Jillian Harris for a third consecutive year. This season’s drop goes far beyond outerwear with an extensive limited-edition fall capsule collection that includes everything from dresses, sweaters and denim to pyjamas and footwear, as well as mini versions of some key pieces for children. “This is something I’ve been manifesting for fifteen years,” laughs Harris. “I remember saying to my mom I’d have my own line of products at Joe Fresh one day.”

Her favourite design, a cozy faux-fur jacket she named the Harris coat, is inspired by a Joe Fresh topper she’s worn every winter for over a decade and was the basis for the whole collection. “There were other favourites from Joe Fresh I’ve had over the years, like the leopard booties, that we brought back and we built the collection from there,” she says. Each piece was named after a woman in Harris’ life and thoughtfully designed to be versatile, easy to wear and accessible, with adult designs available in sizes XS to 3X. The price point also can’t be beat, with most pieces ringing in at $50 or less. “I wanted to make sure that it was affordable, size-inclusive and that everything could be mixed-and-matched to create a timeless capsule wardrobe,” adds Harris.

As part of the collaboration, Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris have donated $20,000 to the Okanagan Mental Health Services Society, a not-for-profit organization that provides housing and therapeutic work to people who struggle with mental health challenges.

The capsule collection will be available online and in-store on October 5, 2021. In the meantime, check out every piece from the women’s line below.