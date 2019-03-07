Fashion

5 On-Sale Items From Hunter Boots To Shop Now

A gorgeous pair of leopard print chelsea-style rain boots, a refined mid-length printed trench coat, and more deals from Hunter Boots.

by

The countdown until spring weather is on and what better place to snag some new springtime attire than Hunter Boots? We rounded up 5 totally adorable items from the Hunter Boots sale section that would be a great addition to your wardrobe. Camel low cut rain boots from Hunter boots

Boots
These adorable camel-coloured chelsea boots are half off (yes, you read that correctly). They have a nylon pull-tab for an easy slip on and are also available in blue and black. $85 (From $170), Hunter Boots.

Multi-coloured longline raincoat from Hunter boots

Coat
Add a burst of colour to your wardrobe with this rubberized coat. It’s completely waterproof and has a mesh body lining for breathability. $215 (From $430), Hunter Boots.

Knee length multi coloured rain boots from Hunter boots

Rain boots
These have to be the snazziest rain boots we’ve ever laid eyes on. They have a rubber outsole and a matte finish. $98 (From $195), Hunter Boots.

Multi-coloured rain jacket from Hunter boots

Trench coat
Save about 50 percent off the original price on this cute hooded trench coat. It has an owl print design and has an adjustable buckled belt at the waist. $213 (From $425), Hunter Boots.

Leopard print chelsea-style rain boots from Hunter boots

Boots
These leopard print chelsea-style boots are super stylish. They have a slim fit, are waterproof, and are available in a darker brown shade. $85 (From $170), Hunter Boots.
