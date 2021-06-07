How To Wear The New Looser Jeans Styles For Summer

Attention, shoppers! There’s something new happening in the denim department. While skinny jeans once reigned supreme and straight leg cuts steadily gained in popularity pre-pandemic, the latest denim styles reflect a need for a gentle, non-constricting return to everyday dressing. For Summer ’21, looser jeans are where it’s at. On some retailers’ websites, loose jeans are even a standalone category, having earned dedicated space alongside more-established cuts. The gamut of looser styles includes low-slung, relaxed fits with a hit of ‘90s-era nostalgia, but we’re co-signing the high-rise versions straight, wide or soft flare leg interpretations. Curious about which style might be your new fave? Read on for a look at three celebrity outfit ideas that will have you dreaming of denim again.
The soft flare
The shapeliest (and perhaps most underestimated) of the looser denim styles, a pair of soft flare jeans combines the booty-and-thigh grazing familiarity of skinny jeans with the gentle swishy volume of a wide-leg cut. A high waist here makes all the difference, especially if the phrase “boot cut” sends you flashing back to the trendy denim of the 2000s, when a low rise waistband was the only (and unfortunate) option. With today’s selection of flares, you can enjoy the comfort of coverage along with an instant leg-lengthening effect. You’ll swear you’ve never looked taller.
For summer, take inspiration from Victoria Beckham and stick to classically feminine additions in neutral tones to play up the modern polished potential of these jeans. Try a light-hued blouse with an asymmetrical neckline, ruffles or eyelet texture. Footwear that provides a lift, such as flatform or wedge sandals, will maintain the strong silhouette and help cuffs clear the ground (no dragging, please). Lastly, take a shortcut to maximum chic with a pair of dark oversized shades.