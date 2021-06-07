How To Wear The New Looser Jeans Styles For Summer

The soft flare

The shapeliest (and perhaps most underestimated) of the looser denim styles, a pair of soft flare jeans combines the booty-and-thigh grazing familiarity of skinny jeans with the gentle swishy volume of a wide-leg cut. A high waist here makes all the difference, especially if the phrase “boot cut” sends you flashing back to the trendy denim of the 2000s, when a low rise waistband was the only (and unfortunate) option. With today’s selection of flares, you can enjoy the comfort of coverage along with an instant leg-lengthening effect. You’ll swear you’ve never looked taller.

For summer, take inspiration from Victoria Beckham and stick to classically feminine additions in neutral tones to play up the modern polished potential of these jeans. Try a light-hued blouse with an asymmetrical neckline, ruffles or eyelet texture. Footwear that provides a lift, such as flatform or wedge sandals, will maintain the strong silhouette and help cuffs clear the ground (no dragging, please). Lastly, take a shortcut to maximum chic with a pair of dark oversized shades.