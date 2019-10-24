Knee-High Boots Are Back. How to Wear Them Now

While we still love ankle boots, there’s a new footwear style that’s caught our attention recently: knee-high boots. Leather and suede options have been popping up everywhere in a variety of styles and colours this season. While this style never really went out of fashion (Kate Middleton has been wearing them for years!), it’s now more popular than ever. Wondering how to style knee-high boots in fresh new ways? Read on for tips on how to wear the trend this fall, along with a few picks we can’t wait to slip into.

Pair knee-high boots with a midi dress

This sublime pairing is the perfect fall outfit. A long sleeve midi dress is feminine, stylish and comfortable, but when paired with knee-high boots it looks sleek and modern. Plus, it allows you to extend the life of your favourite dresses well into the winter. Opt for pointy or almond-toed boots, like the ones worn by Zendaya, for an outfit that transitions effortlessly from day to night. Layer with a bomber or moto jacket and you have your fall wardrobe set.

Slip them on with your favourite jeans

Take your fall fashion inspiration from Priyanka Chopra and throw on your go-to jeans with a chic pair of knee-high boots. This combo works well with all washes, from light to dark. Dark denim gives the look a dressy twist, so opt for a light wash on weekends and play around with deep indigo and black rinses during the work week. The best style of denim to tuck into your boots is a slim or skinny leg as a wider fit will bunch under a snug boot. Pop on a trench (à la Chopra) or a blazer and sweater combo and you’ll look effortlessly chic.

Dress up (and stay warm) in a skirt and boots combo

This look shows that everything goes with a classic knee-length skirt. We love the ease and simplicity of this style — it works with a classic white tee, like the one Theron is wearing, or a turtleneck sweater when the temperature drops. Pencil, pleated or A-line skirts all pair well with a heeled or flat knee-high boot, depending on how dressy you want your look to be. To lengthen your legs, leave space between the hem of your skirt and the top of your boots. Finally, pull your whole look together by throwing on a belt to define your waist and you’re good to go.