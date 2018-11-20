Fashion

35 Cute Party Dresses For The Holidays

Whether you’re going to an office party, girls night in or a family get-together, we’ve rounded up the best holiday frocks you can wear to any occasion.

Between shopping for gifts and an often jam-packed social schedule, the holiday season can be a little overwhelming. But, don’t worry — we’ve got you. Here are the hottest holiday dresses from  retailers to get you started on party attire. From metallic sequins to rich winter velvet dresses, these dresses will make you look fabulous (with a minimum amount of fuss).

Split skirt dress
35
