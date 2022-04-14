Every Piece From H&M’s New Collab With Style Icon Iris Apfel

Iris Apfel knows a thing or two about personal style. The interior designer and businesswoman famously revels in all the fun that fashion has to offer: vivid colours, lush textures and layers upon layers of quirky jewellery.

In celebration of Apfel’s recent 100th birthday, H&M is launching a bold capsule collection inspired by the fashion icon’s eclectic vibe that includes matching two-piece sets in saturated hues, textured coats and frilly dresses as well as flamboyant accessories, like loafers and charm necklaces. Ready to inject some fun into your wardrobe? Feast your eyes on every single piece from the joyful collab that dropped today.

Gallery H&M x Iris Apfel Fringe shacket, $109, hm.com