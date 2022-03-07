5 Fun (And Practical!) Handbag Trends To Bookmark For Spring

With spring on the way, it’s time to hit refresh on your accessory game. From classy croissants to timeless buckets and oversized totes, there’s arm candy for everyone—and better yet, enough space to fit everything. Scroll to meet the season’s It bags.
Trend: Mind the curves
Structured or slouchy, a crescent-shaped handbag is the perfect companion for spring. The soft, rounded lines of this style pair well with anything from flowy dresses to balloon-sleeve tops to blazers. Elevate your look with a croissant-style bag à la Fendi, take inspiration from Balmain with a whimsical ruched version, or go casual with a tote that fits all your daily essentials.
Get Chatelaine in your inbox!
Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered every weekday morning.