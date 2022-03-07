5 Fun (And Practical!) Handbag Trends To Bookmark For Spring

Trend: Mind the curves

Structured or slouchy, a crescent-shaped handbag is the perfect companion for spring. The soft, rounded lines of this style pair well with anything from flowy dresses to balloon-sleeve tops to blazers. Elevate your look with a croissant-style bag à la Fendi, take inspiration from Balmain with a whimsical ruched version, or go casual with a tote that fits all your daily essentials.