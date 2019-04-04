Spring-Ready Picks From The Gap’s Latest Big Sale

The Gap is having a Spring Favourites Event filled with great deals on some perfect spring-ready styles. Get 40 percent off entire purchase* plus an additional 10 percent off t-shirts shorts and dresses. Wowza! (Use the promo code: GAPFAVES at the checkout; the sale ends ends April 6th at 11:59 p.m.)

Jacket

Every closet needs a nicely fitted light wash denim jacket. Snag this one for only $48 from Gap. Pair it with a white t-shirt and your favourite baseball cap. $48 (From $80), Gap.

Dress

Save $21 off the original price with this adorable striped dress. It hits just above the knee and is also available in pink and blue. $24 (From $45), Gap.

Dress

This apron-style button up floral dress is so fun and perfect for spring! It hits at the knee and is made of a breathable linen-cotton weave. $43 (From $80), Gap.

Shorts

$30 for these classic high rise denim shorts? Steal! These shorts hit at the upper thigh and are made from low-stretch denim. Pair them with a fun t-shirt and your favourite converse sneakers. $30 (From $55), Gap.

T-shirt

This short sleeve flouncy t-shirt would make a great staple piece in your spring wardrobe. It has a boxy, relaxed silhouette and is also available in a handful of other lovely colours. $19 (From $35), Gap.