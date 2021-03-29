Fashion

25 Fresh Ways To Wear Florals This Spring

Groundbreaking? Maybe not, but even Miranda Priestly would approve of these gorgeous patterns.

They may not be groundbreaking, but there’s a reason floral patterns pop up on runways and Instagram feeds every spring—they always feel fresh and cheery, which is exactly what we need after a long, dark winter. Blooms and blossoms come in an array of styles, colours and influences—from dainty daisies and moody motifs to graphic ’70s prints—so there’s truly a floral for everyone. From timeless silhouettes to on-trend embroidered accessories, we’ve rounded up cute floral pieces even Miranda Priestly would approve of.

Lazy Oaf Floral Daisy Sweater

Lazy Oaf

Daisy Knitted Sweater, $148, lazyoaf.com

