5 Key Trends For Fall

Ushered in by fall’s cool breezes are five wardrobe updates, built on relaxed silhouettes and easy-to-wear essentials. A new work uniform is the first order of business, and it takes inspiration from swishy 1970s chic. Meanwhile, plush fleece is set to be this fall’s coziest must-have. Next, for your outerwear needs, put a long coat on standby–there’s nothing you can’t throw it on over for instant polish. Lastly, invest in the season’s best prints and patterns. All types of checks (think: plaid, herringbone, etc.) have been dialled up with an oversized scale or unexpected colours, while draped shapes rooted in moody palettes make fall florals bloom.

The new work uniform Inspired by 1970s chic and easily pulled together by mix 'n match separates, this is an updated way to dress for 9 to 5. The recipe includes a collared shirt paired with an A-line knee length or midi skirt. Use knee-high boots, the season's footwear hit, or block heel pumps, plus timeless accents, such as a silk scarf, to complete the look. Then, top it all off with a structured blazer—and get down to business.