5 Key Trends For Fall

Ushered in by fall’s cool breezes are five wardrobe updates, built on relaxed silhouettes and easy-to-wear essentials. A new work uniform is the first order of business, and it takes inspiration from swishy 1970s chic. Meanwhile, plush fleece is set to be this fall’s coziest must-have. Next, for your outerwear needs, put a long coat on standby–there’s nothing you can’t throw it on over for instant polish. Lastly, invest in the season’s best prints and patterns. All types of checks (think: plaid, herringbone, etc.) have been dialled up with an oversized scale or unexpected colours, while draped shapes rooted in moody palettes make fall florals bloom.

Charlize Theron (Photo, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)

The new work uniform

Inspired by 1970s chic and easily pulled together by mix ‘n match separates, this is an updated way to dress for 9 to 5. The recipe includes a collared shirt paired with an A-line knee length or midi skirt. Use knee-high boots, the season’s footwear hit, or block heel pumps, plus timeless accents, such as a silk scarf, to complete the look. Then, top it all off with a structured blazer—and get down to business.
