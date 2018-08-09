Fashion

The 21 Statement Pieces You Need This Fall

Your favourite fall fashion trends get remixed this season, from statement coats in oversized prints to fashion-forward stripes and luxe velvet sneakers – and they’re all available at Joe Fresh.

In partnership with Joe Fresh

Bold patterns and cozy knits are all in the forecast this season! And for fall, these iconic statement pieces come in standout prints, in everything from oversized checks to fashion-forward racing stripes that you can take anywhere. Add on notice-me outerwear in ’80s-inspired boxy silhouettes for a modern twist to your ensemble. Or go for varsity-style basics and two-tone denim for on-trend fall outfits that are smart and undeniably stylish.

Here, we round up the must-have pieces from Joe Fresh that we’re using to build the ultimate fall wardrobe.

The Look: Pretty in Plaid

Plaid coat, $89, joefresh.com; Cashmere turtleneck, $99, joefresh.com; Two-tone seamed jeans, $39, joefresh.com; Mid-heel pumps, $49, joefresh.com.

