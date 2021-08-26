5 Key Trends For Fall 2021

Getting dressed this fall feels different, yet again. But the good news is that there’s plenty of new trends to choose from that make sense for our current reality. There are joyful bold colours that will pay instant happy-making dividends, and loose tailored layers that will upgrade WFH uniforms with comfort and style. Voluminous midi skirts have swung back on the scene, offering a welcome alternative to hard pants and denim. Curious what to wear in your off-duty hours? Prepare to level up in a matching knit top and bottoms set. And at the opposite end of the spectrum awaits a mix of glitter and gloss. Spoiler alert: you’re going to look (and feel) amazing!

Gallery Fall 2021 trends (Photo: Courtesy of Michael Kors) Joyful Bold Colours While fall fashion is typically a season dominated by moody neutrals (a.k.a. black, grey and more black), labels such as Michael Kors, Prada, Chanel, Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo garnished their fall collections with uplifting hues of vibrant red, blue, pink and orange. Whether it’s a shift dress or a relaxed blazer, choosing a simple silhouette makes it easy to wear any saturated shade. Basic pieces, like t-shirts, jeans or sneakers, will add a casual note that helps balance anything bright. But the real secret to giving your wardrobe a booster shot of legit optimism is to choose something in a colour that puts a smile on your face and wear it on repeat.