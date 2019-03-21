Fashion

5 On-Sale Dresses To Wear Now—And Into Summer

A pretty long sleeve yellow wrap dress from Nordstrom, a khaki-coloured utility pocket shirt dress from The Gap, and more adorable dresses that are on sale now.

Spring has finally sprung and we are dying to get our hands on some trendy new dresses. We searched high and low for the perfect dresses to layer up for spring weather that can also be worn in the summertime. Here are 5 dresses that are great for spring and summer that are on sale now.

Yellow sleeved wrap dress from Nordstrom

Wrap dress
Save 40 percent off the original price on this beautiful yellow wrap dress. It has a cute little side tie detail and long sleeves. $46 (From $77), Nordstrom.

Floral print buttoned dress from Simon's

Floral dress
$40 for this adorable floral dress from Simon’s? Score! Complete the look with a denim jacket and some booties for spring or a pair of brown sandals for summer. $40 (From $59), Simon’s.

Blue cotton shirtdress from The Bay

Button up dress
Layer up with a cardigan over this adorable button up dress and then wear as is in the summertime. It has an elasticized drawstring waist and hits at the mid thigh. $34 (From $48), The Bay.

Khaki utility pocket shirt dress from Gap

Utility dress
Who doesn’t love a good utility dress? This one has a waist tie belt and would go well with your favourite pair of converse sneakers. $58 (From $90), The Gap.

Burgundy soft knit funnel neck dress from Joe Fresh

Long sleeved dress
With a super-simple dress like this you have so much freedom to dress it up or down. It’s available in a few other colours and is only $10. Can’t go wrong! $10 (From $34), Joe Fresh.
