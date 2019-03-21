5 On-Sale Dresses To Wear Now—And Into Summer

Spring has finally sprung and we are dying to get our hands on some trendy new dresses. We searched high and low for the perfect dresses to layer up for spring weather that can also be worn in the summertime. Here are 5 dresses that are great for spring and summer that are on sale now.

Wrap dress

Save 40 percent off the original price on this beautiful yellow wrap dress. It has a cute little side tie detail and long sleeves. $46 (From $77), Nordstrom.

Floral dress

$40 for this adorable floral dress from Simon’s? Score! Complete the look with a denim jacket and some booties for spring or a pair of brown sandals for summer. $40 (From $59), Simon’s.

Button up dress

Layer up with a cardigan over this adorable button up dress and then wear as is in the summertime. It has an elasticized drawstring waist and hits at the mid thigh. $34 (From $48), The Bay.

Utility dress

Who doesn’t love a good utility dress? This one has a waist tie belt and would go well with your favourite pair of converse sneakers. $58 (From $90), The Gap.

Long sleeved dress

With a super-simple dress like this you have so much freedom to dress it up or down. It’s available in a few other colours and is only $10. Can’t go wrong! $10 (From $34), Joe Fresh.