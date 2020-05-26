30 Cute Summer Pyjamas You’ll Want To Wear All Day

With summer on the way, our bedtime uniform of ratty old T-shirts and mismatched bottoms could use a little freshening up. Whether you want to hide under the covers all day or lounge around in something comfortable, matching PJ sets in breezy fabrics and cheery prints bring the summer vibes home and make the everyday feel a little more luxurious. From button-up options that can pass for chic WFH tops to silky nighties, we’ve rounded up a few pyjamas you won’t want to change out of—including dreamy sets by Canadian labels.

Gallery Pyjamas Summer 2020 Joe Fresh Women+ Sleep Set, $24, joefresh.com.

