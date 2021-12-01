15 Cozy Holiday Outfit Ideas

It’s been a minute since we’ve had an occasion to get dressed up. The good news? Lockdown life’s casual vibe isn’t going anywhere. This year, festive dressing is all about layering comfy textures with lavish fabrics. Dress down sequins, silks and tinsel-like trimmings with your go-to knits for a look that will take you from a soiree with colleagues to a good old-fashioned family bash. Here, our favourite cozy holiday outfit ideas for the festive season ahead.

Gallery Holiday Outfit Ideas 2021 Wilfred Tie-front sweater, $88, aritzia.com