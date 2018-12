There’s a reason why cashmere is a go-to fabric in the winter. It’s comfy, oh-so-soft, and most importantly, it’s warm. It’s also a great weight for layering, as it promises heat without bulk — and it feels seriously luxe. In the name of keeping toasty all season long, here are 10 cozy cashmere and cashmere-blend pieces, from practical hats and gloves to work-appropriate sweaters.

1. Joe Fresh Women+ Cotton Cashmere Sweater, $24, joefresh.com 2. Mango 100% Cashmere Gloves, $70, mango.com 3. Nordstrom Tights, $69, nordstrom.com 4. Lole Heathered Cotton, Cashmere, Wool & Silk Sweater, $91, thebay.com 5. Gap Open-Front Cardigan Sweater in Cashmere, $149, gapcanada.ca 6. Simons Pure Cashmere Knit Tuque, $69, simons.ca 7. Babaton for Aritzia Beekman Cardigan, $99, aritzia.com 8. Halogen Rib Knit Cashmere Gloves, $69, nordstrom.com 9. Uniqlo Cotton Cashmere V Neck Sweater, $40, uniqlo.com 10. H&M Cashmere Headband, $25, hm.com

Watch: How to style last year’s winter coat