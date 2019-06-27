Fashion

Carey Mulligan Just Wore The Perfect Travel Outfit. Here’s How To Get The Look

Her coat is Canadian—and *on sale.*

Carey Mulligan gave us a lesson in casual, chic dressing when she was recently spotted wearing a coat from Canadian designers Soia & Kyo while strolling through an airport. While the weather has warmed up, this jeans, white tee and lightweight coat combo is perfect to rock on cooler nights and into fall. An outfit like this never goes out of style (a camel coat is a wardrobe workhorse, along with sneakers and mom jeans) so bring it back out to wear next season when we’re back to facing chilly temperatures again.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to recreate Carey’s look below—including the exact coat she’s wearing (and it’s on sale!).

Soia & Kyo Ivonne Coat

Ivonne Coat, $350, soiakyo.com

Uniqlo U CREW NECK SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT

U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $15, uniqlo.com

American Eagle Mom Jeans

Mom Jeans, $53, ae.com

Women's Stan Smith Classic Sneaker

Women’s Stan Smith Classic Sneaker, $110, adidas.ca

Simons Rumour aviator sunglasses

Rumour Aviator Sunglasses, $15, simons.ca

Mejuri Oval Necklace

Oval Necklace, $76, mejuri.com

Topshop Croc Embossed Belt

Topshop Croc Embossed Belt, $40, thebay.com
