Carey Mulligan Just Wore The Perfect Travel Outfit. Here’s How To Get The Look

Carey Mulligan gave us a lesson in casual, chic dressing when she was recently spotted wearing a coat from Canadian designers Soia & Kyo while strolling through an airport. While the weather has warmed up, this jeans, white tee and lightweight coat combo is perfect to rock on cooler nights and into fall. An outfit like this never goes out of style (a camel coat is a wardrobe workhorse, along with sneakers and mom jeans) so bring it back out to wear next season when we’re back to facing chilly temperatures again.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to recreate Carey’s look below—including the exact coat she’s wearing (and it’s on sale!).

U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $15, uniqlo.com

Women’s Stan Smith Classic Sneaker, $110, adidas.ca

Rumour Aviator Sunglasses, $15, simons.ca

Topshop Croc Embossed Belt, $40, thebay.com