How To Jazz Up An LBD For The Holiday Season

Festive fashion accessories from some of our favourite Canadian brands.

There’s no better time than the holidays to get a little fancy. Want to dazzle at your next festive get-together? Here’s how to take your LBD to the next level with festive accessories from some of our favourite Canadian brands.

Ahiri

Plaid panels add a festive touch to this chic LBD.

Midi dress, $149, ahiri.ca

Hello Darling

Handmade from organza, this oversized headband makes a whimsical statement.

Headband, $65, hellodarlingco.ca

Camillette

These tiny gold-plated studs are the perfect addition to any holiday outfit.

Stud earrings, $89, simons.ca

Lise Watier

Thanks to its fine-tipped brush, this eyeshadow pulls double duty as eyeliner.

Glitter eyeshadow in Orion, $29, watier.com

Par Ici

Made from repurposed glass, this versatile piece can be worn as a necklace or a choker.

Necklace, $209, paricijewellery.com

Simons

With a removable strap, this sparkly bag is the quintessential party companion.

Rhinestone bag, $89, simons.ca

Ora-C

Sculpted to look like liquid gold, this chunky ring is adorned with a delicate carnelian stone.

Gold-plated brass ring, $150, ora-c.com

Quo Beauty

For a mani that dries in a flash, try a coat of this glossy crimson polish.

Nail polish, $12, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Maguire

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of suede boots in a spicy shade of red.

Boots, $245, maguireboutique.com

