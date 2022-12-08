How To Jazz Up An LBD For The Holiday Season

There’s no better time than the holidays to get a little fancy. Want to dazzle at your next festive get-together? Here’s how to take your LBD to the next level with festive accessories from some of our favourite Canadian brands.
Ahiri
Plaid panels add a festive touch to this chic LBD.
Midi dress, $149, ahiri.ca
Hello Darling
Handmade from organza, this oversized headband makes a whimsical statement.
Headband, $65, hellodarlingco.ca
Camillette
These tiny gold-plated studs are the perfect addition to any holiday outfit.
Stud earrings, $89, simons.ca
Lise Watier
Thanks to its fine-tipped brush, this eyeshadow pulls double duty as eyeliner.
Glitter eyeshadow in Orion, $29, watier.com
Par Ici
Made from repurposed glass, this versatile piece can be worn as a necklace or a choker.
Necklace, $209, paricijewellery.com
Simons
With a removable strap, this sparkly bag is the quintessential party companion.
Rhinestone bag, $89, simons.ca
Ora-C
Sculpted to look like liquid gold, this chunky ring is adorned with a delicate carnelian stone.
Gold-plated brass ring, $150, ora-c.com
Quo Beauty
For a mani that dries in a flash, try a coat of this glossy crimson polish.
Nail polish, $12, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Maguire
You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of suede boots in a spicy shade of red.
Boots, $245, maguireboutique.com