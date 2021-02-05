This Show-Stopping Trend Is The Instant Boost Your Wardrobe Needs

If you’re on the hunt for a high-impact detail to spice up your style in time for your next Zoom meeting, look no further than the statement collar. Spotted on countless runways (Chanel, Celine and Ganni, to name just a few) and celebs (Victoria Beckham and Harry Styles are fans), whimsical collars are having a moment. This spring, they adorn everything from sweaters and blouses to dresses. Can’t commit to just one piece? Layer a detachable collar over your favourite top and you’re good to go.

From Victorian-inspired lace trims and humble bibs to razor-sharp points, we’ve rounded up affordable ways to try the look.