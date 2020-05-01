A Definitive Round-Up Of The Best White T-Shirts

A plain white T-shirt is both the most basic piece you can buy and one of the hardest item to shop for. In theory, it’s a throw-on-and-go staple that makes putting outfits together easier. The truth? Finding one that fits like a dream can be a nightmare.

Keeping it clean is a huge task, too. Washing with other whites is ideal, but the bare minimum piece of advice is: Never wash your white T-shirt with dark clothes, especially ones that haven’t been washed before. (They’ll have excess dye that will run off and stain your pristine tee.) Using a detergent with a brightening agent, not over stuffing the washing machine and occasionally soaking your T-shirt in oxygen bleach are all key to maintaining that glow. Protecting really good white T-shirts pays off—in exchange for a bit of effort and TLC, you’ll get an ultra-versatile piece that pairs well with just about anything, from mom jeans to a power suit.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few great options to add to your shopping cart.

Gallery Best White T-Shirts Addition Elle Modern-Fit Solid Crew-Neck T-Shirt, $25, additionelle.com.

