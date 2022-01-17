Why Our Team Is Obsessed With These Cozy Thermals

The weather outside is frightful, so all the more reason to up your layering game. Thermal leggings and/or undershirts worn under your regular clothing are a great way to make even lighter pieces—from shirts to jeans to skirts and dresses—work in the depths of winter.

Here at Chatelaine, we’re big fans of Uniqlo’s Heattech, a line of thermal clothing in various weights, from regular to “ultra warm.” It’s inexpensive, durable, machine washable and great at retaining warmth without making you overheat. Verdict from our art department: “They just feel cozy.”

Below, some base layer inspiration in the form of Uniqlo’s bestselling Heattech pieces from their women’s line.

Leggings

A fave of our associate art director, these smooth, soft leggings layer beautifully under any pair of pants, without bunching or shifting.

$20, uniqlo.com

Fleece Turtleneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Soft, warm and breathable, this turtleneck is perfect for those chilly winter evenings—plus, it comes in nine different colours. For a more fitted turtleneck, several of our editors swear by the extra-warm turtleneck, which looks great both on its own and under a slip dress.

$20, uniqlo.com

Extra Stretch Leggings Pants

These pants-meet-leggings are snug, stretchy, stylish and they have pockets.

$40, uniqlo.com

Pile-Lined Sweatpants

Loose-fitting and warm, these sweatpants are the ideal companion for cold days.

$30, uniqlo.com

Stretch Fleece Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt

A basic piece like this one is a great winter staple, no matter your style.

$13, uniqlo.com