35 Swimsuits You’ll Want To Show Off ASAP

Let’s face it: Finding a swimsuit that fits perfectly, looks cute and makes you feel great takes a lot of work. We’ve got you covered with a selection of stylish bikinis and one-pieces to flatter a range of body types. From punchy prints and flirty ruffles to asymmetric necklines, here are 35 ideas for updating your swimwear wardrobe for summer.

Gallery Swimsuits Summer 2020 Addition Elle Leopard Print Bikini Top, $72, Bottoms, $50, additionelle.com.

