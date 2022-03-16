16 Cute Pairs Of Sneakers To Wear This Spring

The weather is warming up, which means it’s (almost) time to ditch our winter boots and make space in our closets for something a little more stylish. And when it comes to crafting the perfect transitional wardrobe, there’s one thing that tops our must-have list: a fresh pair of sneakers.

The versatile shoe is a foolproof way to make everyday basics look runway-worthy or give a casual twist to pretty patterned dresses and tailored blazers. And the best part? You don’t have to choose between looks and comfort. From sporty footwear and slip-on sneakers to throwback platform soles, this season’s trending styles will take you into spring and beyond.

Gallery Sneakers Spring 2022 Converse Platform sneakers, $120, converse.ca