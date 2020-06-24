32 Pairs Of Shorts You Can Wear Anywhere

Shopping for shorts is right up there with trying on swimsuits or jeans in terms of fun factor—finding the right pair takes a lot of patience and a little bit of luck. This season’s trendiest styles are all about fuss-free dressing and long hemlines, making it a breeze to find flattering options for all tastes. While bike shorts are this work-from-home summer’s official MVP, Bermudas with strong vacay vibes and belted high-waisted styles in relaxed fits have also been popping up on runways and on our favourite retailers’ shelves.

Whether you’re in the market for an athleisure look or for dressy options that will carry you through quarantine and beyond, here are 32 pairs of cute shorts we’re coveting right now.

Gallery Shorts Summer 2020 Zara Paperbag Waist Denim Shorts, $40, zara.com.

