With fall just around the corner, the latest accessories are rolling out into stores everywhere. With so many styles to choose from, it can be hard to sort out what trends are the biggest ones for the season. We’ve made it easy for you: here are our favourite shoes and bags for fall 2018 narrowed down into six easy-to-wear trends. From comfy embellished sneakers to travel-friendly belt bags, these are the key pieces to pick up this fall.

1. Trend: Animal Print Shoes Gap Cheetah Print Loafers, $85, gapcanada.ca 2. Rebecca Minkoff Madysin Chelsea Bootie, $258, nordstrom.com 3. J.Crew Block Heel Pumps, $251, jcrew.com 4. Mango Zebra Leather Shoes, $120, mango.com 5. Sam Edelman Lorenzo Loafer, $100, dsw.com 6. Trend: Belt Bags Call it Spring Hilobiscus Belt Bag, $35, callitspring.com 7. Matt & Nat Hanka Belt Bag, $110, simons.ca 8. Topshop Karla Snake Bumbag, $37, topshop.com 9. Guess Gabi Studded Belt Bag, $75, guess.ca 10. Studio 33 Lit Belt Bag, $76, shopbop.com 11. Trend: Western-Inspired Shoes Zara Embroidered Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots, $189, zara.com 12. Steve Madden Ollie Boots, $150, stevemadden.ca 13. Simons Studded-Buckle Western Boots, $189, simons.ca 14. Rebecca Minkoff Krissa Boot, $225, townshoes.ca 15. Dolce Vita Uma Western Booties, $259, anthropologie.com 16. Trend: Kitten Heels H&M Slingbacks with Bow, $40, hm.com 17. Aldo Creranna Heels, $90, aldoshoes.com 18. Ted Baker Amaedip Boots, $280, tedbaker.com 19. Mango Shoes and Bags for Fall Slingback Heel Shoes, $120, mango.com 20. Asos Design Sherry Bow Kitten Heels, $64, asos.com 21. Trend: Box Bags Forever 21 Faux Patent Leather Box Bag, $30, forever21.com 22. eBay Canada Embellished Box Bag, $51, ebay.ca 23. Aldo Acilla Bag, $55, aldoshoes.com 24. Urban Outfitters Bamboo Handle Crossbody Bag, $49, urbanoutfitters.com 25. Zara Square Crossbody Bag, $46, zara.com 26. Trend: Embellished Sneakers Michael Michael Kors Allie Floral Appliqué Leather Sneaker, $198, michaelkors.ca 27. Trend: Embellished Sneakers Joe Fresh Silver Slip-On Sneakers, $29, joefresh.com 28. Converse Women’s OX 70 Egret Green Sneaker, $105, littleburgundyshoes.com 29. Shoes and Bags for Fall AnnaKastle Crystal Sneakers, $66, ebay.ca 30. Call It Spring Adrirawia Sneakers, $55, callitspring.com