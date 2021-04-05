15 Cute Pairs Of Rain Boots For Drizzly Days

They used to be reserved for torrential downpours and long walks through muddy fields, but heavy-duty rain boots got a stylish makeover this spring. Styles with on-trend platform soles, chunky heels, glossy finishes and playful patterns are popping up on our radar, offering protection from puddles and slippery sidewalks while looking polished enough for daily wear.

Whether you opt for traditional knee-high wellies or colourful Chelsea boots made from recycled plastic, our picks will get you through rainstorms and drizzly days in style—and with dry feet.