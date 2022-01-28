Snowsuits Are Back! 12 Cute One-Pieces For Winter

If you’re going to be spending quality time outdoors this winter (pandemic park hangs, anyone?), opt for a one-piece snowsuit. (Yes, really!) Perfect for both snow sports—think Lady Gaga and Adam Driver swishing down the slopes in House of Gucci—and extended backyard playdates, the adult snowsuit is back in a big way this season. Why should kids have all the fun (and all the warmth) in sub-zero temps? From sleek, monochromatic one-pieces to playful, retro-inspired designs, here are twelve of the season’s cutest snowsuits.
Oneskee
This suit is packed with performance features like waterproof zippers and internal suspenders, but it’s the pretty cloud print that catches our eyes.
Printed snowsuit, $475, oneskee.com
Rudsak
Able to withstand temperatures up to -20°C, this houndstooth-patterned, down-and-feather-filled style by Montreal-based label Rudsak will keep you warm on the slopes for years to come.
Patterned one-piece ski suit, $1,295, rudsak.com
ASOS 4505
Transport yourself back to the ’80s with this retro-inspired one-piece, available in standard, tall and petite fits.
Colourblocked one-piece snowsuit, $228, asos.com
Burton
Designed specifically for snow sports, this one-piece is made with fabrics that are waterproof and breathable.
Waterproof one-piece snowsuit, $430, burton.com
dELiA*s by Dolls Kill
Add some cheer to dreary winter days with this rainbow-patterned snowsuit.
Puffer snowsuit, $158, dollskill.com
FP Movement
Stand out on the slopes in this printed one-piece. It’s waterproof, insulated with Primaloft (a vegan, synthetic insulation that rivals down filling), and comes with a removable hood.
Printed one-piece snowsuit, $628, freepeople.com
Searipe
Available in three colours, Searipe’s polyester suit has a roomy fit that’s ideal for movement and layering.
Oversized one-piece snowsuit, $349, snowverb.com
Luxton
Designed in Toronto, this fashionable quilted one-piece will take you from park playdates to date night.
Quilted jumpsuit, $895, luxtonwoman.com
Missguided
This form-fitting design is ideal for your après-ski plans. Available in sizes 0 to 22.
MSGD Sports snowsuit, $353, missguidedus.com
Oakley
Fashionable and packed full of performance features, this snow suit has everything from adjustable cuff tabs to mesh underarm vents.
One-piece ski suit, $300, holtrenfrew.com
ASOS 4505
This belted tie-dye suit is available in standard and petite sizes.
Tie-dye snowsuit, $228, asos.com
Arc’teryx
If you’re serious about snow sports and want to invest in a one-piece that can perform and protect in harsh conditions, this sleek shell by North Vancouver-based brand Arc’teryx is made with a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX fabric.
One-piece snowsuit, $1,300, arcteryx.com