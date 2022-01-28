Snowsuits Are Back! 12 Cute One-Pieces For Winter

Stay warm on and off the slopes.

If you’re going to be spending quality time outdoors this winter (pandemic park hangs, anyone?), opt for a one-piece snowsuit. (Yes, really!) Perfect for both snow sports—think Lady Gaga and Adam Driver swishing down the slopes in House of Gucci—and extended backyard playdates, the adult snowsuit is back in a big way this season. Why should kids have all the fun (and all the warmth) in sub-zero temps? From sleek, monochromatic one-pieces to playful, retro-inspired designs, here are twelve of the season’s cutest snowsuits.

Oneskee

This suit is packed with performance features like waterproof zippers and internal suspenders, but it’s the pretty cloud print that catches our eyes.

Printed snowsuit, $475, oneskee.com

Rudsak

Able to withstand temperatures up to -20°C, this houndstooth-patterned, down-and-feather-filled style by Montreal-based label Rudsak will keep you warm on the slopes for years to come.

Patterned one-piece ski suit, $1,295, rudsak.com

ASOS 4505

Transport yourself back to the ’80s with this retro-inspired one-piece, available in standard, tall and petite fits.

Colourblocked one-piece snowsuit, $228, asos.com

Burton

Designed specifically for snow sports, this one-piece is made with fabrics that are waterproof and breathable.

Waterproof one-piece snowsuit, $430, burton.com

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill

Add some cheer to dreary winter days with this rainbow-patterned snowsuit.

Puffer snowsuit, $158, dollskill.com

FP Movement

Stand out on the slopes in this printed one-piece. It’s waterproof, insulated with Primaloft (a vegan, synthetic insulation that rivals down filling), and comes with a removable hood.

Printed one-piece snowsuit, $628, freepeople.com

Searipe

Available in three colours, Searipe’s polyester suit has a roomy fit that’s ideal for movement and layering.

Oversized one-piece snowsuit, $349, snowverb.com

Luxton

Designed in Toronto, this fashionable quilted one-piece will take you from park playdates to date night.

Quilted jumpsuit, $895, luxtonwoman.com

Missguided

This form-fitting design is ideal for your après-ski plans. Available in sizes 0 to 22.

MSGD Sports snowsuit, $353, missguidedus.com

Oakley

Fashionable and packed full of performance features, this snow suit has everything from adjustable cuff tabs to mesh underarm vents.

One-piece ski suit, $300, holtrenfrew.com

ASOS 4505

This belted tie-dye suit is available in standard and petite sizes.

Tie-dye snowsuit, $228, asos.com

Arc’teryx

If you’re serious about snow sports and want to invest in a one-piece that can perform and protect in harsh conditions, this sleek shell by North Vancouver-based brand Arc’teryx is made with a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX fabric.

One-piece snowsuit, $1,300, arcteryx.com