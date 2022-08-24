We Tried It: The Best Jeans For Most Bodies

We tried on a gazillion pairs so you don't have to.

A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe staple that stands the test of time, but finding one that fits just right is notoriously challenging—and personal. We scoured the shelves and asked friends of Chatelaine to put a pile of styles to the test. Here’s how they stacked up.

Best jeans for most bodies

Winner: Old Navy O.G. Straight-Leg Stretch Jeans

Our five testers loved that these came in various lengths and up to a size 30. Plus, they didn’t require a break-in period. “I was also pleasantly surprised by the compressive fit,” adds Chantal Braganza, who models them here.

$60, oldnavy.ca

Runner-up: Levi’s 501 Women Original Fit Jeans

This iconic pant recently celebrated its 40th anniversary for a reason: the high rise, straight-leg cut looks good on every silhouette.“This cut straddles a fine line between skinny and bootcut, so while it won’t necessarily signal that you’re on the cutting edge of denim trends, it’ll also never really go out of style,” notes one tester. It takes some time to break in, but it’s well worth the wait according to Chantal: “It fits better with every wash and is comfy as hell once you wear a pair in.”

$128, levi.com

Best jeans for tall bodies

Winner: AG Farrah High-Waist Bootcut Jeans

“The bootcut silhouette was a pillar of my high school wardrobe. I was hesitant to revisit it, but it’s an undeniably flattering fit for tall frames like mine,” says Charlotte Herrold. “Modern details like a high rise and raw-edge hem help bring the Y2K style into the 2020s.”

$335, nordstrom.ca

Runner-up: Frank and Oak Joan Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

Designed in Canada with recycled fabrics, we love this pair for its affordable price and its classic mid-tone wash that can easily be dressed up for a day at the office or a night out. “This pair’s 31-inch inseam makes them one of the longest I tried on—a great option for wearing with heels,” adds Charlotte.

$100, frankandoak.com

Best jeans for petite bodies

Winner: Gap High-Rise Classic Straight Jeans (Petite)

If you’re on the shorter side, styles that come in several inseam lengths and won’t need to be altered are a game changer. “These straight-leg jeans fit me right off the shelf—no ankle cuffs here, thank you very much!” says Ishani Nath.

$100, gapcanada.ca

Runner-up: Topshop High-Waist Mom Jeans

Working a bit of denim magic on shorter folks, this high-waisted styled elongates legs and enhance an hourglass shape. “I definitely felt sexy when I put these on,” noted Ishani.

$99, nordstrom.ca

Best jeans for curvy bodies

Winner: Everlane Curvy Way-High Jeans

Struggling to find a pair that fits your hips and waist without gaping? “Designed for hourglass figures, this high-waisted style from the brand’s Curvy line offers ample space around the bum and accentuates my waist without digging in,” says Chatelaine senior style and beauty editor Andréanne Dion.

$149, everlane.com

Runner-up: Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans

“I find wide-leg pants can sometimes hug the curve of my hips a little too closely and lose their shape, but two extra inches around the hips and thighs means this laid-back cut now fits just right,” says Andréanne of the popular Curve Love cut from Abercrombie & Fitch.

$94, abercrombie.com

Best jeans for plus-size bodies

Winner: Eloquii Classic Fit Distressed Boyfriend Jeans

“As a size-20 shopper, finding affordable, stylish denim can sometimes feel impossible,” noted our tester Amanda Scriver. “This pair from plus-size brand Eloquii fits well, defines every curve and is made from soft, distressed denim for an on-trend touch.”

$130, eloquii.com

Runner-up: Decade Studio Bonnie Jeans

Available up to size 50 in a range of washes, these 100% cotton jeans from Vancouver-based label Decade offer a stellar high-waist fit that eliminates the dreaded waist gap without skimping on stylish details, like exposed buttons. “They were tight at first, but after a few wears (and squats), they naturally hugged my curves and highlighted my shape beautifully,” says Amanda.

$243, decadestudio.com