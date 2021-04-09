Fashion

18 Denim Jackets That Are Perfect For Spring

They're anything but basic.

If there’s one wardrobe staple that has stood the test of time, it’s the classic denim jacket. Layered over t-shirts, dresses and button-ups, it instantly lends a cool, laid-back vibe to your wardrobe. You can’t go wrong with a timeless trucker jacket in a blue wash, but this season’s hottest styles are all about experimenting with dimensions and colours. Oversized, cropped or cinched at the waist, a good jean jacket will see you through spring’s ever-changing weather and be there for you on summer’s chilliest days, too. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite options to shop now.

The Ragged Priest Denim Jacket

The Ragged Priest

Denim Jacket, $144, urbanoutfitters.com

