18 Denim Jackets That Are Perfect For Spring

If there’s one wardrobe staple that has stood the test of time, it’s the classic denim jacket. Layered over t-shirts, dresses and button-ups, it instantly lends a cool, laid-back vibe to your wardrobe. You can’t go wrong with a timeless trucker jacket in a blue wash, but this season’s hottest styles are all about experimenting with dimensions and colours. Oversized, cropped or cinched at the waist, a good jean jacket will see you through spring’s ever-changing weather and be there for you on summer’s chilliest days, too. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite options to shop now.

Gallery Denim Jackets 2021 The Ragged Priest Denim Jacket, $144, urbanoutfitters.com