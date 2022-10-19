9 Cute—And Canadian—Tote Bags For Stylish Commuting

Tired of the juggling act? Carry your daily essentials in one of these.

Keys. Wallet. Lunch. Water. Laptop. Tired of the juggling act? These commuter totes from homegrown brands will carry all your daily essentials in style.

Roomy enough to take you from the gym to the office to happy hour, this bag also fits perfectly under an airplane seat.

Snake print vegan leather bag, $195, ai-co.ca

Equipped with padded compartments for a phone and 13-inch laptop, this bag keeps your belongings organized.

Pebbled vegan leather tote, $165, elahandbags.com

This sturdy, handmade canvas tote—available in six vibrant colours—can be worn crossbody or as a shoulder bag.

Canvas tote bag with strap, $43, hannahcanvas.com

This made-to-order canvas tote comes with options to add backpack straps or a trolley sleeve to secure it to your suitcase.

Leather and canvas roll-top bag, $298, moderncoup.com

With a large front pocket, a built-in key chain and a padded laptop pocket, this briefcase doesn’t skimp on practical details.

Leather front-pocket bag, $475, m0851.com

Each of these made-in-Toronto totes sports a unique salt-and-pepper pattern and comes with top handles and a shoulder strap.

Cowhide tote bag, $430, eleventhirtyshop.com

You can’t go wrong with sunshine yellow. Plus, the front pockets are the perfect spot to stash a phone, wallet and transit pass.

Zippered tote bag, $155, mattandnat.com

Need to switch up your style in a hurry? Remove the detachable front pocket—which itself can be worn crossbody or as a belt bag—for a sleeker look.

4-in-1 tote bag, $200, designlambert.com

Made in Montreal using recycled nylon and upcycled seat belts from cars and airplanes, this tote puts a chic spin on the utilitarian trend.

Recycled nylon tote, $277, bedistudios.com