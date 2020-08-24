28 Pairs Of Ankle Boots At Every Price Point

Like a great pair of jeans or a timeless trench coat, a versatile pair of ankle boots is essential come fall. Whether you pair them with a little black dress or with a moto jacket, the perfect pair will see you through unpredictable weather and chilly days in style. From basic black booties to trendy square-toed silhouettes, lug soles and textured leather, we’ve rounded up all the coolest styles to wear this fall—including options from some of our favourite Canadian brands.

Gallery Ankle Boots Fall 2020 Zara Sock-Style Ankle Boots, $60, zara.com.