It’s safe to say we’re nothing short of obsessed with all things Aritzia. This Canadian retailer delivers on quality pieces that feel equally timeless and trendy — plus, the brand gets the celeb stamp of approval from Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively, HRH Meghan Markle and more. From classic crewnecks in look-at-me hues to sturdy parkas that can survive any Canadian winter, these are the five best Black Friday buys from Aritzia that are up to 50 percent off.

We all know that red is the colour of the season (see ya, millennial pink!), so why not dive head first into this trend with a saturated sweater? This flattering crewneck will look equally amazing tucked into neutral trousers as it does over a sparkly midi skirt.

Perfect for the office, this pyjama-style blouse with contrast piping is an everyday essential. Plus, it comes in mustard, oxblood, powder blue and more, so have your pick!

Comfort is key all year round, but especially once the temps dip below freezing. This luxe cowlneck is made out of buttery soft Italian yarn and comes in nine different colours, so it’s pretty much a winter wardrobe staple.

This navy knockout is perfect for any winter wedding, holiday party or office event you have in your calendar.

By far one of the most recognizable items from the covetable brand, this cozy down parka is equal parts stylish and snow-proof. Bonus: the interior is lined with vegan fur!