10 Jewelry Brands That Only *Look* Expensive

The right piece of jewellery has the power to make even the most casual outfit look chic and expensive. Good news: you don’t need to sacrifice your savings to sparkle. Say goodbye to costly gems and costume pieces (and the telltale green oxidation stains they leave behind)—indie and direct-to-consumer brands are now offering fine jewellery at prices that won’t break the bank.
Whether you’re looking for trendy hoop earrings, dainty stackable rings, a chic 14 karat gold pendant or an early-aughts-inspired anklet, we’ve compiled a list of affordable jewellery brands that perfectly embody the spirit of modern luxury.
Mejuri
Who says fine jewelry has to be reserved for special occasions? Mejuri is all about creating gorgeous quality pieces for everyday wear—without the retail markup other brands pass on to their customers. From trendy zodiac pendants and cute stud earrings to affordable engagement rings, there's truly something for everyone. Oh, and new limited-edition pieces drop every Monday!
Honey Mini Signet, $65, mejuri.com.