10 Jewelry Brands That Only *Look* Expensive

The right piece of jewellery has the power to make even the most casual outfit look chic and expensive. Good news: you don’t need to sacrifice your savings to sparkle. Say goodbye to costly gems and costume pieces (and the telltale green oxidation stains they leave behind)—indie and direct-to-consumer brands are now offering fine jewellery at prices that won’t break the bank.

Whether you’re looking for trendy hoop earrings, dainty stackable rings, a chic 14 karat gold pendant or an early-aughts-inspired anklet, we’ve compiled a list of affordable jewellery brands that perfectly embody the spirit of modern luxury.