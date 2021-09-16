Fashion

10 Fine Jewellery Brands That Only *Look* Expensive

It's time to bid adieu to costly gems and costume pieces.

Amanda Demeku Updated

The right piece of jewellery has the power to make even the most casual outfit look chic and expensive. Good news: you don’t need to sacrifice your savings to sparkle. Say goodbye to costly gems and costume pieces (and the telltale green oxidation stains they leave behind)—indie and direct-to-consumer brands are now offering fine jewellery at prices that won’t break the bank.

Whether you’re looking for trendy hoop earrings, dainty stackable rings, a chic 14 karat gold pendant or an early-aughts-inspired anklet, we’ve compiled a list of affordable jewellery brands that perfectly embody the spirit of modern luxury.

Jenny Bird

Jenny Bird

Since she launched her eponymous jewellery line in 2008, Jenny Bird has become a Canadian trendsetter. Each of the self-taught designer's pieces is the epitome of modern luxury. Her unique ear cuffs, bold signet rings and chain necklaces are nothing short of swoon-worthy, proving that elegance never goes out of style.

Pleated Hoops, $130, jenny-bird.ca

FILED UNDER: