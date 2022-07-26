5 Easy-To-Fasten Necklaces From Canadian Jewellery Brand Haven & Co.

Everyone can get frustrated by tiny jewellery clasps, but for people with conditions that affect fine motor skills, accessorizing is a daily challenge. While working with youth with cerebral palsy, Amanda Sottile, a kinesiology student at the University of Toronto, saw how life-changing adaptive solutions can be. It inspired Haven & Co., her jewellery brand, which offers a mix of classic and trendy necklaces with strong, adjustable magnetic clasps. The clasps are also sold separately and can be fastened to your own necklaces and bracelets. Below, five cute adaptive options to snap up.

Moon necklace with magnetic clasp, $28, havenandco.ca

Chain with magnetic clasp, $32 each, havenandco.ca

Rhodium-plated chain with magnetic clasp, $26, havenandco.ca

Goldie x Bliss chain necklace with magnetic clasp, $35, havenandco.ca

Smiley pendant necklace with magnetic clasp, $24, havenandco.ca

Add-on magnetic clasps, $4 each, havenandco.ca