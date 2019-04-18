The 10 Best White T-Shirts—Starting At Just $7

A classic white t-shirt is a super-versatile wardrobe staple. Wear it with comfy boyfriend jeans and flats on the weekend, or pair it with a tailored suit for work. Whether you like your white tee fitted or loose or with cap sleeves or a pocket, here are 10 styles that you can rock all season long—starting at just $7.

Violeta by Mango Organic T-Shirt, $25, mango.com



The Group by Babaton by Aritzia Lagarde T-Shirt, $35, aritzia.com

Old Navy EveryWear Plus-Size V-Neck Tee, $20, oldnavy.ca

Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Tee, US$18 , everlane.com

Babaton by Aritzia Isamu T-Shirt, $30, aritzia.com

Joe Fresh Women+ Classic Tee, $12, joefresh.com

Drake General Store x Shared Refined Fit Organic Jersey Womens Tee, $45, drakegeneralstore.ca

Oak and Fort T-Shirt 3185, $34, oakandfort.com

How to remove underarm stains from your white t-shirt:

Perspiration: Sponge the underarms of your tee with ammonia or white vinegar and rinse well. If the stain remains, spot-treat with stain remover and let stand for several minutes. Launder t-shirt with fabric-safe bleach.

Deodorant: Mix stain remover with lukewarm water. Sponge it on the shirt and let stand for several minutes. Rinse well with lukewarm water. Launder in the hottest water possible.