Fashion

The 10 Best White T-Shirts—Starting At Just $7

You can’t go wrong with a classic white tee. Here, a few staff faves.

by

A classic white t-shirt is a super-versatile wardrobe staple. Wear it with comfy boyfriend jeans and flats on the weekend, or pair it with a tailored suit for work. Whether you like your white tee fitted or loose or with cap sleeves or a pocket, here are 10 styles that you can rock all season long—starting at just $7.

H&M Cotton T-Shirt

H&M Cotton T-Shirt, $7, hm.com

Violeta by Mango Organic Cotton T-Shirt

Violeta by Mango Organic T-Shirt, $25, mango.com

The Group by Babaton Lagarde White T-Shirt
The Group by Babaton by Aritzia Lagarde T-Shirt, $35, aritzia.com

Old Navy EveryWear Plus-Size V-Neck Tee

Old Navy EveryWear Plus-Size V-Neck Tee, $20, oldnavy.ca

Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Tee, US$18 , everlane.com

Babaton Isamu T-Shirt

Babaton by Aritzia Isamu T-Shirt, $30, aritzia.com

Joe Fresh Women+ Classic Tee

Joe Fresh Women+ Classic Tee, $12, joefresh.com

L&L Boyfriend T-Shirt

L&L Boyfriend T-Shirt, $28, additionelle.com

Drake General Store x Shared Refined Fit Organic Jersey Womens Tee

Drake General Store x Shared Refined Fit Organic Jersey Womens Tee, $45, drakegeneralstore.ca

Oak and Fort T-Shirt 3185

Oak and Fort T-Shirt 3185, $34, oakandfort.com

How to remove underarm stains from your white t-shirt:

Perspiration: Sponge the underarms of your tee with ammonia or white vinegar and rinse well. If the stain remains, spot-treat with stain remover and let stand for several minutes. Launder t-shirt with fabric-safe bleach.

Deodorant: Mix stain remover with lukewarm water. Sponge it on the shirt and let stand for several minutes. Rinse well with lukewarm water. Launder in the hottest water possible.
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram