5 Fashion And Beauty Subscription Boxes To Make Shopping That Much Easier

A draw for busy bees who don’t have time to hit the mall, monthly subscription boxes are filling the roles of personal stylist and shoppers in one. Whether you’re looking for new workout wear to sport at the gym or regular updates to your closet, here are five fashion and beauty subscription boxes to add to your mailing list.

How it works: Subscribers receive options based on a questionnaire about their style, colour preferences and budget. If a soft tee or a pair of slouchy jeans don’t pan out, they can be returned for free within 7 days.

How much it costs: There’s no monthly fee and there’s a stylist fee of $25/box which is credited towards any items you keep.

How it works: Recipients provide their style and product preferences, and get a customized box once a month that contains one to three items, including jewellery, accessories and even chocolate with a minimum retail value of $40.

How much it costs: The service fee starts at $31/box.

How it works: Every three months, a box containing suiting separates arrives. Women can select their own items or have a stylist do it, keep what they like and return the rest.

How much it costs: Shipping to Canada costs $15 and the service fee starts at $60/box.

How it works: The workout wear brand has partnered up with Sweatstyle for their monthly subscription box. After filling out a quick questionnaire, each box contains 7 items — an assortment of workout wear and accessories — and you can select when and how often you want to receive shipments. Once you receive your box you have 14 days to return your items and you’ll only be charged for the pieces you keep.

How much it costs: There’s a $25 stylist fee that goes back into any purchase you make.

How it works: Shipping the first week of every month, this box features a different green beauty brand each month and includes at least $110 worth of product.

How much it costs: A three month subscription costs $65/month and a six month subscription costs $58/month.