10 Reasons The Fanny Pack Is The Bag Of The Summer

Humble fanny packs (or belt bags, if you prefer) have always been super practical—hands-free with multiple pockets, just the right size for your phone, wallet, keys and lip balm. But now they’re also pretty cute, in different materials, patterns and styles from sporty to chic. Wear one around your waist if you love that authentic ‘90s vibe. Or wear it like a cross-body bag (my preference). If you’re a parent to small people like me, throw in a snack, sunscreen stick and a few Band-Aids. Here are 10 fanny packs we’d be proud to sling over our shoulder.

Gallery Fanny Packs Herschel Seventeen Hip Lack Light (comes in 7 colours), $35, herschel.ca