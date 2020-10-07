20 Must-Have Fall Essentials From Canadian Brands

When it comes to fall dressing, nothing beats the classics: cozy sweaters in rich neutrals, lug-soled Chelsea boots and versatile coats that can elevate any outfit and keep you warm. From plush textures and glittering gold accents to tried-and-true cuts in inky hues, we’ve rounded up must-have fall fashion essentials from some of our favourite homegrown brands.
Matt & Nat
Styling tip: Cinch an oversized coat at the waist with a cute (and practical!) belt bag.
Vegan Wool Coat, $325, mattandnat.com. Belt Bag, $120, aitorontoseoul.ca.
