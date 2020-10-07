20 Must-Have Fall Essentials From Canadian Brands

Give your wardrobe an update with classic palettes remixed for the season.

When it comes to fall dressing, nothing beats the classics: cozy sweaters in rich neutrals, lug-soled Chelsea boots and versatile coats that can elevate any outfit and keep you warm. From plush textures and glittering gold accents to tried-and-true cuts in inky hues, we’ve rounded up must-have fall fashion essentials from some of our favourite homegrown brands.