The Best Leggings, As Chosen By Our Editors

Everlane

The Perform Legging, $85, everlane.com

“I’ve been wearing nothing but leggings on my bottom half for the better part of a year, so I’ve accumulated quite a collection. There’s the patterned Zella leggings I like to wear when I work out (the vibrant colours help keep me motivated and the stretchy fabric keeps everything in place), the Lululemon Align leggings I work and lounge in every day (they are so soft) and then there’s the chic Everlane leggings that I throw on to run errands. The high-rise waist is comfortable and just the right amount of smoothing, and worn with an oversized sweater, they’re the perfect mix of pulled together and casual.” –Andréanne Dion, associate lifestyle editor