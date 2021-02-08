Style

20 Luxe Canadian Gifts To Buy Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Because you deserve it.

This winter has been particularly dreary, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to buy yourself a little treat. From an affordable bottle of wine made in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley to a cult-favourite red lipstick to a cute piece of art that’s sure to spice up your nest, we’ve rounded up a few all-Canadian gifts to splurge on, no matter your budget.

Fancy Face strawberry lip balm

Lip service

This strawberry-flavoured lip treatment contains shea butter, vitamin E and castor oil to smooth out your pout in a flash. We also love how the applicator tucks neatly into the packaging.

Lip balm, $28, fancyfaceshop.ca

