20 Luxe Canadian Gifts To Buy Yourself This Valentine’s Day

This winter has been particularly dreary, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to buy yourself a little treat. From an affordable bottle of wine made in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley to a cult-favourite red lipstick to a cute piece of art that’s sure to spice up your nest, we’ve rounded up a few all-Canadian gifts to splurge on, no matter your budget.

Gallery Valentine’s Day Canadian Gifts Lip service This strawberry-flavoured lip treatment contains shea butter, vitamin E and castor oil to smooth out your pout in a flash. We also love how the applicator tucks neatly into the packaging. Lip balm, $28, fancyfaceshop.ca