The 2019 Boxing Day Sales in Canada You Don’t Want To Miss

It’s time to put the gift cards you got in your office Secret Santa to good use—Boxing Day sales are upon us! Here, we’ve rounded up the hottest Boxing Day sales of 2019 in Canada with savings of up to 70% off. Plus, we’ve picked our favourite deals to shop, like the most perfect pair of black boots from Call It Spring, below.

Adidas

When: now until December 31

The Deal: Get 40% off the original price of select items and 50% off outlet items using the code HOLIDAY.

ALDO

When: now until December 29

The Deal: Get 50% off the original price of sale items and 20% off all regularly priced styles.

Altitude Sports

When: December 20 to December 26

The Deal: Save up to 40% off select brands including Patagonia, UGG, The North Face and more at Altitude Sports.

The Body Shop

When: December 26 to January 19

The Deal: Enjoy up to 50% off select gifts, skincare products and seasonal body care products. Plus, buy Jumbo Body Butters for $20 (regularly $34), Jumbo Shower Gels for $15 (regular price: $25) in-store from December 26 onwards and online starting December 27.

Call It Spring

When: December 26

The Deal: Buy one, get one 70% off all regular price footwear, handbags and accessories.

Ever New

When: December 26 to January 6

The Deal: Enjoy 25% off in-store and online.

Merrell

When: December 31 to 31

The Deal: Get 25% off the regular price items and 15% off sale items.

Norden

When: December 24 to January 12

The Deal: Enjoy an additional 15% off select discounted items with promo code EXTRA15.

NYX

When: December 26

The Deal: Buy one, get one 50% off and get a free gift with orders over $50. Excludes new launches.

Poppy & Peonies

When: December 26

The Deal: Get 50% off store-wide.

Reebok

When: December 26 to January 5

The Deal: Get an additional 60% off select already-reduced outlet styles and 50% off select regular price items using the promo code SAVEBIG. And enjoy free shipping on all orders (with no minimum spend) until December 31.

RW&CO

When: December 26 to 28

The Deal: Save up to 60% off select sale items and up to 30% off select regular priced items in-store and online.

Shoppers Drug Mart

When: December 26 to 27

The Deal: Get up to 60% off all seasonal merchandise and earn bonus PC Optimum points.

SportChek

When: December 24 to January 1

The Deal: Get 20% or more off almost everything in store, with special offers of up to 70% off.

TAIKAN

When: December 26

The Deal: Save 30% off site wide.

The Last Hunt

When: December 26

The Deal: Get up to 60% off with free shipping (no minimum spend) on brands including Vans, Michael Kors, Sorel and more.

Zara

When: December 26

The Deal: Save up to 50% off in-store and online.

11 Boxing Day Sale Picks to Scoop Up