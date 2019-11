Temperatures have dipped below zero and it’s time to face the facts—winter is here. Make sure you’re prepared for it with a warm winter coat that’s practical and stylish. From a parka filled with responsibly-sourced down to a puffer made from recycled plastic bottles, we’ve got you covered with cozy picks that will keep you toasty warm all season long.

Gallery Winter Coats 2019 H&M This stylish option will keep you warm from head to toe. Padded Jacket, $119, hm.com.