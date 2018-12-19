The Best Sweatpants, As Chosen By Our Editors

1. Uniqlo

Pile-Lined Sweatpants, $41, uniqlo.com “As a loungewear aficionado, I hope the trend of athleisure never goes away because you will not catch me changing from sweats to jeans for a Sunday grocery shopping trip. It’s not going to happen. These Uniqlo pants are equally as comfortable to relax in as they are cute to wear for running errands. The jogger style makes them easy and chic to pair with runners or boots, and the material is the softest thing ever to feel luxe while not breaking the bank. Your legs and chequing account will thank you.” – Meghan Wray, associate entertainement editor, Hello! Canada

2. Costco

32 Degrees Ladies’ Tech Fleece Jogger Pant, $10, costco.com “Jeans are my favourite kind of pants, so I put off buying sweatpants until university — and only then because I felt like it was necessary apparel for the full stressed undergrad experience. My mom and I went on a pre-uni Costco run where I reluctantly picked up a pair of sweatpants. To this day, they’re still the only true “loungewear” garment that I own, but they’ve lasted many a sick-at-home day and I have zero regrets. — Rachel Chen, freelancer

3. Everlane

The Classic French Terry Sweatpant, $74, everlane.com “My colleagues tease me about my obsession with Everlane, the American online retailer and source of at least half of my wardrobe, but its clothing and accessories are well-made, sleekly designed and ethically produced. And these sweatpants are no exception — the classic jogger pants are 100 percent cotton and well-cut enough that you won’t feel completely embarrassed wearing them out of the house. Plus — unlike several lesser sweatpants in my collection — Everlane’s stuff doesn’t pill and lasts forever.” – Gillian Grace, digital managing editor



4. Uniqlo

Drape Pants, $20, uniqlo.com “While not technically sweatpants these drape pants are my go-to to hang out in. The elasticized cuffs means that I don’t have to hem them (#shortpeopleproblems) and their soft, smooth hand makes them perfect to go from couch to bed—not that I’d ever do that.” – Aimee Nishitoba, associate art director

5. Roots

Original Slim Cuff Sweatpant, $74, roots.com “For me, Roots’ salt-and-pepper sweats are super nostalgic, but the slim style makes them feel less sloppy than classic baggy sweat pants. These are my go-to after work pants, and they feel just dressy enough for grocery and coffee runs.” – Amy Grief, associate food editor

6. GapFit

Joggers, $67, gapcanada.ca “With track pants, there is a tricky balance to strike between comfort and bagginess. You want room to lounge, but not so expansive that it looks like there’s two of you in there. i have tried on dozens and dozens of joggers in search of the perfect pair. (I’ve been a bit obsessed.) Slim through the leg, but not too slim, these have come the closest. The thick terry, and wide band at the ankle channel a late-80s Cotton Ginny kind of vibe — in a good way. Size down.” – Kathryn Hayward, senior editor

7. J.Crew