Yearning for a fresh coat? Here are six trendy hues to keep in mind for your next project.



(Photo: courtesy Sico)

1. Blue-Winged Warbler, Sico

“We’re turning to nature for comfort and relaxation after months of feeling unsettled,” says Martin Tustin-Fuchs, senior marketing manager for Sico. The watery hue does just that with its Zen-ish vibes and nod-to-nature name (the blue-winged warbler is commonly found across the eastern United States and southern Ontario).

2. Sap Green, Farrow & Ball

Sap Green—which the England-based paint pioneer created in collaboration with London’s Natural History Museum—is an apt choice for halls and entryways. It’s perfect for those who want to embrace a stronger colour with a mid-century modern feel, suggests colour curator Joa Studholme.

3. Urbane Bronze, Sherwin-Williams

For a warmer alternative to stark black, Sherwin-Williams’ Urbane Bronze delivers in spades. This earth tone is a blend of deep chocolate and modern grey, and pairs perfectly with the woven textures and raw woods that are popular of late.

4. Aegean Teal, Benjamin Moore

“Aegean Teal is a grounded combination of blue, green and grey,” says colour-design expert Sharon Grech. She credits this tranquil tone with being “naturally harmonious.” Who couldn’t use a little more harmony at home?

5. The Hammer, Digby Paints

“This is a blackened mineral green with endless possibilities,” says Jill Torrance, co-founder of Digby Paints, an online paint retailer based in Hamilton, Ont. Try The Hammer on an accent wall for a down-to-earth dose of colour.

6. Passionate, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

Craving colour after a bleak year? Passionate, a saturated magenta-meets-red, is the ultimate paint pick-me-up. “The current cultural climate has created a state of overstimulation . . . but that doesn’t mean we need to forgo having fun with colour,” says Ashley Banbury, the brand’s senior colour designer.