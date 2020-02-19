15 Overnight Face Masks For Glowing Skin

While K-beauty is famous for its elaborate, multi-step skincare routines, sleep masks—the latest South Korean trend to hit our shelves—are all about taking it easy and letting a single product do all the hard work. These intensely hydrating overnight treatments can do wonders for dehydrated and dull complexions. Unlike typical face masks that are rinsed off after 10 to 15 minutes, overnight masks are designed to be applied as the last step in your nighttime skincare routine and washed off in the morning. According to Dr. Sonya Abdulla, a Toronto-based dermatologist, this allows active ingredients like hyaluronic acid or retinol to work to their full potential. “At night, the skin experiences increased blood flow, allowing actives to be absorbed more easily. It’s also a time for skincare to be applied undisrupted and uninterrupted for an extended period of time,” she explains.

Whether you want to gently exfoliate your skin or boost your hydration levels, slather on one of these overnight masks before you hit the sheets to wake up with a well-rested glow.