We Just Found The Perfect No-Show Socks. You’re Welcome

No-show socks have always been a little hit-or-miss. They’re a great option for the spring and summer (you never have to pick between blisters and wearing those cute flats!) but they’re also notoriously fickle (the wrong one can lead to an uncomfortable day of tugging at your socks, sigh).

Luckily, some brands have the no-show sock thing down to a science. Chatelaine staffers tested a variety of brands for fit, whether the socks stayed up, how often they needed to be readjusted and if they were comfortable. Here are six of our favourites.

Gallery 6 of the Best No-Show Socks Smartwool These socks rest very low on the back of the ankle bone and were very comfortable. We loved them because they stayed on all day and didn’t need any adjustment—and the socks’ internal plastic grippers were also very nicely designed, so they didn’t stick to the heel painfully, as some plastic grippers tend to do. These socks don’t have bands, so they can be worn with any type of shoe, especially slip-ons. Cushion Hide and Seek No Show Socks, $17

With files from Aimee Nishitoba.